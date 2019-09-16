A goat head was found in Hyde Park Monday morning, and police are not investigating the incident as suspicious, officials said.

Boston police received a call about the animal head at 7:30 a.m. They do not consider the incident to be suspicious in nature, Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman, said.

The severed goat head, along with part of the goat’s carcass, was found at the intersection of Pierce Street and Walter Street, according to a 311 report.