The contracts will be awarded through an official procurement record system for the state’s executive departments. The new process replaces service agreements currently in place between State Police and qualifying tow companies. The policy will be implemented in remaining patrol troops across the state throughout next year.

The agency posted a request for responses for towing, recovery, service, and HAZMAT contracts in Troop H, which covers most of the Boston metro area.

Years after a state official probed irregularities into state tow contracts along the Mass. Pike, Massachusetts State Police announced Monday a new contracting policy for tow companies in an effort to “ensure a more transparent process,” according to the head of the agency.

Advertisement

“This initiative represents many months of work to identify improvements for our tow service procedures,” Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin said in a statement. “The result is a plan that will level the playing field, ensure a more transparent process, and remain consistent with procurement standards statewide.”

The move comes after a State Police troop was at the center of a 2016 inspector general’s investigation into irregularities in the awarding of tow contracts along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The scathing report said State Police personnel from Troop E diverted customers away from some tow companies, while steering thousands of motorists to a favored contractor whose service was no better. Troop E, which was at the center of an overtime fraud and bogus traffic citation scheme, was disbanded last year.

“Towing contracts are highly vulnerable to abuse because there are some extremely lucrative contracts that are given out by government entities,” said former inspector general Gregory Sullivan, who investigated towing contracts before leaving office prior to the latest report.

Under the new process, tow companies “will not make financial bids for contracts,” according to the agency.

Advertisement

“Instead contracts will be awarded based on the level and quality of service that applicant companies can provide; the rates they will charge; their state and federal permits and certifications; their storage, insurance, and environmental compliance; and other factors delineated in the RFR as assessed by the Operational Services Division,” said State Police in a statement.

Troopers call for a tow when a car is disabled on a state roadway and poses a safety hazard or when a driver is pulled over and cannot lawfully drive the car away from the scene.

“While a vehicle owner is always free to seek a tow by his or her preferred provider if the vehicle’s location and position do not cause a threat to safety, State Police make the overwhelming majority of these calls,” said the agency.

The agency expects to award Troop H contracts early next year “following a scoring ad verification period, and a similar process will be phased in for additional geographic troops across the state throughout 2020.”

Kay Lazar of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.