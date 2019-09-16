Two fatal incidents occurred on Interstate 95 in Attleboro around the same time late Monday night, State Police said in a statement.
Troopers responded to reports of a body lying in the road on the southbound side of the highway near exit 1 around 9:45 p.m, the statement said. A male victim was found dead. A preliminary investigation suggests the male was a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a motor vehicle, the statement said.
No vehicle was found at the scene.
Around the same time, officials responded to another incident in which a vehicle traveling on the northbound side of the highway went off the roadway near exit 5. The vehicle rolled into the woods, and the occupant is also dead, the statement said.
Advertisement
It was not clear late Monday night if the two incidents were related, the statement said.
No further information was available.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.