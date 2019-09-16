Two fatal incidents occurred on Interstate 95 in Attleboro around the same time late Monday night, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers responded to reports of a body lying in the road on the southbound side of the highway near exit 1 around 9:45 p.m, the statement said. A male victim was found dead. A preliminary investigation suggests the male was a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a motor vehicle, the statement said.

No vehicle was found at the scene.