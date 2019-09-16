The Trailblazer continued on Route 99 and then went onto Route 38, where it blew a tire on a curb and then continued to drive at a low speed of about 25 miles per hour, Procopio said.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said the incident began at approximately 2:15 a.m. when two State Police troopers — one of whom is a recent graduate of the State Police Academy — were on patrol in a cruiser on Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown when they attempted to pull over a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, but the driver refused to stop.

A driver who fled from police in Charlestown was tracked down by a State Police K-9 dog in Somerville early Monday morning.

The Trailblazer finally came to a stop at the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Butler Drive in Somerville and the driver and passenger exited the vehicle. Troopers apprehended the passenger immediately but the driver was combative and was able to escape on foot and fled into the local neighborhood, Procopio said.

Troopers from Troop H and two State Police K-9 units began searching for the suspect. As Trooper Christopher Thurlow and his dog, K-9 Devaney, were looking on Sydney Street in Somerville around 3:20 a.m., they found the suspect, Procopio said.

“As K-9 Devaney passed in front of 61 Sydney St., he suddenly pulled hard down the driveway to the backyard,” Procopio said. “He became more frantic and worked around the right side of a vinyl fence in the rear. He hooked around the corner between the vinyl fence and a chain link fence where he located and apprehended the male suspect wedged between the two fences in brush.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and brought to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Procopio.

The charges the two men face are expected to be detailed later Monday.

