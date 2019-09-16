A not guilty plea was entered for Guzman, who was held on $100,000 cash bail.

The two suspects , Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel Rivera, 27, are both scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of accessory after the fact of Colón’s killing, the same count that a third man, Rafael Guzman, 35, was arraigned on Friday, records show.

Two more men will be arraigned Monday on accessory charges stemming from the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón, a music producer known as “Benny Beats” whose burning body was found last week in a grassy area in Worcester.

Guzman’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. It wasn’t known Monday morning if the other two suspects had hired lawyers.

Court records filed in the case paint a grisly picture of the crime. No one has yet been charged with Colón’s murder. He’s listed as Benjamin Pacheco in court documents, but his family identified him in his obituary as Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón.

According to a statement of facts filed in court by Worcester police Sgt. Mark Richardson, firefighters discovered Colón’s body around 6 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the area of Granite Street and Otto Avenue. Colón’s body was “burning ... in a grassy area approximately twenty feet off the road in a location directly opposite Otto Avenue,” Richardson wrote.

Colón was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was “evidence that he may have been wrapped in bubble wrap packing material and a blanket,” according to Richardson.

He wrote that an autopsy was conducted the following day, and it was determined Pacheco “suffered a sharp penetrating wound to the neck. Some bruising to the back was also noted. The manner of the death was determined to be homicide, with the cause of death still pending.”

Surveillance video showed a suspicious vehicle going up and down Granite Street on the morning in question, Richardson wrote, “at one point even stopping in the area of the crime scene for several minutes, suggesting that it was likely the vehicle involved in dropping off the body and burning it. At one point, the video showed the operator of the vehicle exiting his car for a brief period of time.” The vehicle was registered to Rivera, police said.

Investigators determined that Guzman was a known associate of Colón, and witnesses informed police that Guzman had acknowledged being with Colón briefly the day before the discovery of his body, according to Richardson.

Surveillance video of the Great Brook Valley housing development showed Guzman walking into his building in the early morning hours of Sept. 10 with a large roll of plastic bubble wrap, the filing said. Guzman was also allegedly seen backing his car up to the rear of the building and opening the trunk.

“Activity is observed around the trunk area,” Richardson wrote. “After several minutes the trunk is closed and Mr. Guzman operates the car out of the area. The vehicle is seen on video tape later on Granite Street in the area where the body of Mr. Pacheco was subsequently found.”

In separate filings, Richardson wrote that Matos and Rivera were with Guzman at the time of the alleged body dump.

Rivera, in an interview with law enforcement, “acknowledged assisting Mr. Guzman and Primitivo Matos with the removal of the large bundle from” the housing development, and he also admitted that he “accompanied Guzman and Matos to the site of the body’s removal on Granite Street,” Richardson wrote. “Mr. Rivera denied knowing that there was a dead body in the bundle.”

So did Matos, according to legal filings.

“Following Mr. Matos’s arrest, he admitted assisting Mr. Guzman with the removal of the wrapped up body, but denied knowing that there was a body inside the bundle,” Richardson wrote.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a motive for the killing.

Colón was active in the music scene in Massachusetts, according to his obituary published to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel website.

The Puerto Rico native came to Worcester as a toddler and graduated from Doherty High School and the ITT Technical Institute, the obituary said.

“He worked as a delivery driver for Sclamo’s Appliance and Furniture as well as a cab driver in Worcester, but Benny’s passion was music,” the obituary said. “He loved playing drums since he was a toddler and did so for his father’s church. In middle school he began making beats. He became a well-known music producer & worked with various artists throughout Massachusetts. He was known as ‘Benny Beats’ Pacheco. Benny loved to joke around was funny and found great enjoyment in making others laugh. He also spent a lot of quality time with family especially with his niece and nephew and was a great uncle to them.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.