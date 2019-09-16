The “immediate fire” took about an hour to contain, Marchetti said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 52 Sylvester St. at 8:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Joe Marchetti said. None of the three adults living in the single-family home were inside at the time, he said.

But that wasn’t the end of it, said Fire Chief Michael Williams.

He said Marchetti then walked around the house and saw heavy fire coming from the back of the building that firefighters in the front couldn’t see. A short time later, the deputy chief had to pull the firefighters out of the house for their safety.

“This was very stubborn. I’ve been doing this for 33 years,” Williams said. “This is one of the most stubborn fires I have ever seen. We had a very hard time getting into some of the nooks and crannies of the house.”

Construction materials and exterior construction made it difficult to safely fight the fire from inside, and difficult to access pockets of fire from the outside. At 1 p.m., heavy machinery was brought in to dismantle the carports and sheds that had been built onto the main structure, Marchetti said.

Two firefighters were injured. One suffered from heat exhaustion and was taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. The other sustained minor burns and was evaluated at the scene. She remained on duty, Marchetti said.

The main building is still standing, but Marchetti considers the house to be a total loss and three people are displaced. Firefighters didn’t leave the scene until 3:15 p.m., he said.

“We’re investigating a rear bedroom of the house. It could have been an electrical issue. The investigation is just beginning,” Williams said. “It’s hard to tell exactly what started it at this point.”

The house is likely to be demolished Monday, Williams said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.