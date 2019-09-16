Jessica Jones, 21, suffered minor scratches on her arm after she punched the coyote that made a swipe at Roxy, a 12-year-old Mini Goldendoodle.

A woman visiting from the United Kingdom was injured in Reading Monday when a coyote went after a dog she was walking in her friend’s backyard.

Jessica Jones, 21, showed off her scratches sustained in an encounter with a coyote on Monday in Reading.

“I knew no one would forgive me if I let anything happen to this dog,” Jones said by telephone Monday night.

Jones was walking Roxy, who belongs to her friend, in the backyard of a home on Avalon Road near Whitehall Lane about 3 p.m.

The dog became tangled in some brush,

Advertisement

when a coyote suddenly appeared and made a swipe at the dog, she said.

She reacted by punching the animal in the face, sustaining some scratches from the coyote, but carrying Roxy to safety.

Jones’ scratches were fairly “superficial,” but had to receive a rabies vaccine following the encounter.

Grace Tully, 22, who owns Roxy with her family, said the dog was unharmed and appears to be totally obvious of the incident, she said.

Police believe the Jones and the dog may have stumbled upon a coyote’s den that had been hidden in an overgrown area of the yard, they said in a statement.

“Our early investigation indicates that this coyote was acting in defense of itself and its pups, and so we do not believe there is any threat to the public,” Deputy Chief David Clark said.

Local residents should be careful when walking in the area but police “don’t believe there is any cause for concern,” Clark said.

Grace Tully (left) and Jessica Jones (right) sat with Roxy. Courtesy Grace Tully

Though she had been warned that coyotes were frequently seen in the area, Jones said she never imagined one might come so close.

“I didn’t really think it through, obviously, because I wouldn’t have punched it in the mouth and [possibly] gotten rabies,” she said.

Advertisement

Tully said she is relieved that Roxy, a treasured member of the family, is doing just fine.

“We always joked that our mother might love her a tiny bit more than her kids,” she said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.