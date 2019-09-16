Engines arrived to find a heavy fire at the front porch of the three-story home, Dyer said, and the flames eventually extended to the upper floors and attic of the home. He said that it took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze after arriving on Pilgrim Street.

Worcester firefighters responded to a three-alarm at 247 Pilgrim St. around 12:15 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer of the Worcester Fire Department.

Firefighters put out a large fire at a home on Pilgrim Street in Worcester early morning Monday, officials said.

Dyer said no one was injured in the fire. Two people living on the second floor were displaced, according to Dyer, and the American Red Cross Massachusetts reported that it was helping those displaced residents.

The first and third floors were vacant when firefighters arrived on scene, Dyer said.

Companies remained at the home to investigate further and determine the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Companies overhauling 3rd alarm fire on Pilgrim Ave. no injuries reported. 2 residents displaced. Heavy fire on front porches extending into 2nd, 3rd floors and the attic. Radiant heat damage to adjacent house. Great job by gr. 1 preventing exposure fire pic.twitter.com/vjrOSbsSMP — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) September 16, 2019

