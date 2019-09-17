Weldon’s three court-appointed lawyers from the Worcester firm of Murphy & Rudolph, LLP filed a motion Sept. 12 in Hampden Superior Court seeking separate trials for the 42-year-old father. Prosecutors hadn’t filed a response by early Tuesday morning.

Lawyers for accused serial killer Stewart Rudolph Weldon, who allegedly murdered three women in Springfield and sexually assaulted others, want his 52-count indictment broken up into separate trials.

Stewart Weldon was led into Springfield District Court for arraignment on one of the charges in June 2018.

“The Defendant is moving to sever the charges involving the three dead alleged victims from the charges involving the eight living alleged victims,” said the defense motion. “The Defendant is moving for severance on the ground that it is impossible for him to receive a fair trial when he is forced to defend himself against such a variety of allegations spanning time, location, method and criminality.”

Weldon’s taxpayer-funded legal team continued, “If a jury is faced with deciding all of these allegations at once it will be impossible for the jury to fairly consider each individual charge. The pattern of conduct alleged in the cases where the alleged victim is dead, is measurably and substantially different from the alleged criminal conduct in the sexual assault cases and, as such, severance is proper.”

The allegations are chilling.

A Hampden County grand jury indicted Weldon last year on charges of murder, rape, and strangulation, alleging he attacked 11 victims in a one-man crime spree that began in the spring of 2017 and continued until officers pulled him over for a broken taillight in May 2018.

Weldon has pleaded not guilty.

Springfield police arrested him on May 27, 2018, for allegedly kidnapping and beating a woman, who was in his car when he was pulled over. Three days later, officers were summoned to his green bungalow at 1333 Page Blvd. after Weldon’s mother complained about a rancid smell at the property. Investigators found the bodies of America Lyden, 34, and Ernestine Ryans, 47, both of Springfield, and Kayla Escalante, 27, of Ludlow.

Weldon’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 16, 2020, records show.

