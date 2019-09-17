Mackey assumes leadership at a tumultuous time for the 1,900-member union, succeeding Mark Lynch, who resigned on Monday, citing conflict with the executive board. Lynch had faced a crisis of confidence recently, with more than 500 union members signing a petition calling for his removal. He was slated to face a recall vote Wednesday.

The executive board of the State Police Association of Massachusetts unanimously voted to appoint Corey J. Mackey as union president, according to a Tuesday newsletter sent to members.

A day after the president for the union that represents Massachusetts State Police troopers and sergeants resigned, the labor group — one of the most powerful in the state — announced a new leader.

Lynch had succeeded Dana Pullman, who resigned last year amid a federal probe into possible illegal reimbursement of campaign donations by union members. Pullman was indicted last week on a host of federal charges, including racketeering and conspiracy, and could face decades behind bars if convicted. Through an attorney, he has denied the charges.

Mackey acknowledged the turmoil in the Tuesday newsletter.

“As an Association we must do better,” he said. “We must become better. We must reform. It is my intention to start this reform immediately.”

Mackey said an annual budget will be drafted and submitted to the executive board within the next 45 days. Monthly spending reports, he said, will be prepared by the treasurer and reviewed by the executive board to “verify compliance with the budget and to identify any areas of financial concern.”

The union, known by the acronym SPAM, will also obtain “an insurance policy covering the conduct and actions of the executive board to protect the financial interest of the Association in the event of any malfeasance,” according to Mackey.

He also mentioned creating a trustee position that would ensure union resources are being used for legitimate purposes and in accordance with the group’s bylaws.

Mackey previously served as a union representative for troopers attached to district attorneys’ offices and the attorney general’s office, according to the union’s website.

On Wednesday, the union plans to “address the issue of rising legal fees being paid as a result” of the investigation into Pullman and the union.

In a newsletter earlier this month, Lynch, the previous president, said the union’s executive board met Aug. 29 and voted 7 to 5 that SPAM continue to pay Pullman’s legal fees through to the end of trial. Lynch voted “no.”

However, the matter was not voted on by union members then because a required quorum of 150 members were not present.

