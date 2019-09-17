A Cambridge man was arraigned Monday on drunken driving charges in connection with a fatal single-car crash in Acton early Sunday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Edgar Villar, 50, was charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

At Villar’s arraignment in Concord District Court, a judge set bail at $20,000 cash and ordered Villar to consume no drugs or alcohol and be subject to random screenings, prosecutors said. Should he make bail, Villar has to remain under house arrest and not leave Massachusetts. He also was ordered to surrender his passport and to not drive, authorities said.