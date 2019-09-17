A Cambridge man was arraigned Monday on drunken driving charges in connection with a fatal single-car crash in Acton early Sunday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Edgar Villar, 50, was charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.
At Villar’s arraignment in Concord District Court, a judge set bail at $20,000 cash and ordered Villar to consume no drugs or alcohol and be subject to random screenings, prosecutors said. Should he make bail, Villar has to remain under house arrest and not leave Massachusetts. He also was ordered to surrender his passport and to not drive, authorities said.
Acton police responded to a report of a single-car crash Sunday on Powdermill Road shortly after 3:15 a.m. At the scene, officers found a 2017 Honda RAV4 that had collided with a telephone pole, authorities said.
First responders administered aid to a woman who had been a passenger in the vehicle. The woman, Alba Moreno, 27, of Maynard, was rushed to Emerson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A second passenger in the car was also taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the district attorney’s office.
The next hearing in Villar’s case is scheduled for Nov. 4, authorities said.
