The owner has filed an appeal, and a hearing has been set for Oct. 2 at Quincy District Court.

The 30-year-old victim requested at a hearing last week that the dog, a 2-year-old Cane Corso, be put down, said Quincy Police Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas. Police agreed the next day that the animal should be euthanized.

A dog owner is going to court to challenge the Quincy police decision that his dog should be euthanized after biting a woman on Sept. 2.

“Ultimately, the district court judge will make the determination if the dog will be euthanized,” Barkas said.

Police decided the dog should be put down because the animal is a threat to public safety, Barkas said.

The dog attacked the woman near Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street, police said after the incident. She was taken to the Quincy Medical Center emergency room.

The woman suffered several bites and was bleeding, police said.

The dog had escaped from the house of a 45-year-old Quincy man who was dog-sitting for the owner. A bystander captured a “disturbing” cellphone video of the incident, police said.

The animal is currently quarantined in the custody of the Quincy Animal Control Department, Barkas said.

