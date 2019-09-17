Authorities cleared a McDonald’s near Boston’s Downtown Crossing after two men allegedly used pepper spray inside the establishment Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The incident occurred at 329 Washington St. shortly before 3 p.m., a department spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody in connection with the incident or if anyone needed medical attention because of the pepper spray.
Boston firefighters also responded to the scene. A spokesman for that department said the McDonald’s was closed after the incident and that food inspectors were on scene.
