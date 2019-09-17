A United Airlines flight bound for Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing early Tuesday at Logan International Airport after reports of an unusual odor, officials said.

Flight 126 departed Washington, D.C., at 9:57 p.m. Monday and landed at Logan at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the tracking site FlightAware and Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority.

“The flight diverted to Boston due to an unusual odor in the cabin. Our maintenance crews inspected the aircraft,” said Charles Hobart, a United spokesman.