Correia, who was first elected mayor in 2015 at 23 years old, was previously arrested in October 2018 for allegedly misappropriating investor funding. He faced a recall election in March following those charges, but he won that race .

The city has been thrown into the spotlight this month as Correia found himself in legal trouble for the second time in a year, most recently for allegedly extorting four marijuana vendors that wanted to set up facilities here.

FALL RIVER — Fall River voters headed to the polls Tuesday in an election that could eliminate Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II’s shot at a third term, just 10 days after his arrest on federal extortion charges.

Correia pleaded not guilty to this month’s charges in federal court on Sept. 6, and he was released on a $25,000 bond. If he’s convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

In the days since his recent arrest, Correia has faced a backlash from many of his colleagues in city government. The City Council voted 8 to 1 last week to temporarily relieve Correia of his duties as mayor while the criminal charges are pending.

It’s simply “what’s best for Fall River,” Cliff Ponte, the council president, said last week.

But that hasn’t stopped Correia from coming to work, he told the Globe in an interview, and he has no plans to step down.

“This council resolution [passed Tuesday] does not have any binding power behind it,” he said.

Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election gives voters an option of three candidates: Correia, School Committee member Paul E. Coogan, and Erica Scott-Pacheco, the director of development for a legal services nonprofit. The two candidates with the highest number of votes move on to the general election in November. Coogan and Scott-Pacheco ran against Correia during the recall election in March.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

At City Hall on Tuesday, voters drifted in and out of the voting room, many there to support a mayor who they feel has done too much good to vote out of office.

“He’s done a lot for the community,” said Eli Cook, a 45-year-old Fall River resident who voted early Tuesday morning. “Everybody has their opinions, but he’s been a wonderful mayor.”

Cook, who has lived in Fall River his whole life, said he has “110 percent loyalty” for Correia, who he says is “innocent in my eyes.”

“I believe everybody deserves a second chance,” he said.

Judy Pimentel, a 52-year-old nursing assistant, also said she voted for Correia on Tuesday. The mayor has done too much good for the city to dismiss because of a few allegations, she said.

“To me, he’s a good mayor. And if he’s guilty, when he goes to court, we’ll see what happens,” she said.

But not everyone was on Correia’s side.

Jacinto Rodrigues, 54, said he has always supported Correia and even voted for him during his recall election in March, but he just couldn’t vote for him this time around. He voted for Scott-Pacheco instead.

“The current mayor has too many troubles,” Rodrigues said. “I had great admiration for him and respect, but so many things are going wrong.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.