Four people were injured Tuesday after a tractor-trailer rolled over onto a car on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, State Police said in a statement.

A 28-year-old Louisiana man was driving the truck in the left lane of the Exit 14 ramp when the vehicle rolled over onto a Nissan Sentra around 12:40 p.m., according to State Police.

The 59-year-old Framingham man driving the car was flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for treatment of serious injuries, the statement said. A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was also taken to Lahey for treatment of minor injuries.