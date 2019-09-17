The brief black-and-white video doesn’t include any music or speaking by the star, just the voice of a man — apparently a trainer — instructing Lizzo, “Breathe in, breathe out,” as she exercises.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lizzo posted a video of herself squatting in Nike workout clothes at 915 Commonwealth Ave.. She was performing next door to the gym at Agganis Arena as part of the Lizzo: Cuz I Love You Too Tour .

Hip-hop star Lizzo was “stayin[g] strong on the road” at the Boston University Fitness and Recreation Center on Tuesday afternoon before her concert in Boston, according to the 31-year-old rapper’s Instagram story.

Lizzo’s performance at the arena was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. She has 16 scheduled tour dates through late October in venues across the country.

Lizzo’s songs “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell,” “Juice,” and “Tempo” have all made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Truth Hurts” marks her first chart-topping song.



The singer made her acting debut Sept. 13 in “Hustlers,” in which she plays a stripper in a New York club. The movie made about $33.2 million domestically in its opening weekend, according to the New York Times.

Most recently, Lizzo was in the midst of social media controversy after she publicly accused her Postmates driver of stealing her food on Twitter. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo wrote Monday in a since-deleted tweet.

Lizzo apologized in a tweet Tuesday for “putting that girl on blast”.

“I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door,” Lizzo wrote.

