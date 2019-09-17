Maynard police are asking for the public’s help identifying a convenience store robber captured on video Sunday pointing a handgun at a clerk and demanding cash.
A man with a gun robbed Corner Store at 49 Walnut St. around 9 p.m., Maynard Police Chief Mark W. Dubois said in a statement.
“A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an undetermined quantity of cash,” the statement said.
Surveillance videos from the incident captured the man pointing a gun at the store clerk, who was counting cash behind the register. The man then grabbed handfuls of cash from the till.
Advertisement
“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 [feet] 5 [inches] tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt,” the statement said.
Maynard police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 978-897-1011.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.