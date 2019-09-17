Maynard police are asking for the public’s help identifying a convenience store robber captured on video Sunday pointing a handgun at a clerk and demanding cash.

A man with a gun robbed Corner Store at 49 Walnut St. around 9 p.m., Maynard Police Chief Mark W. Dubois said in a statement.

“A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an undetermined quantity of cash,” the statement said.