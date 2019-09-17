Some of New England’s most popular food vendors will come together in a new food hall near North Station, slated to open this winter, officials said.

Patina Restaurant Group has yet to reveal all 18 vendors that will set up shop at the new Hub Hall, part of The Hub on Causeway. But the group has announced a few well-known names coming to the venue: Mike’s Pastry, the renowned North End cannoli shop; Monica’s Mercato & Salumeria, the popular North End deli; and a branch of Sullivan’s Castle Island, the hot dog and seafood shack.

Two other restaurants opening at Hub Hall are APIZZA, a New Haven-style pizzeria, and Lily P’s, which will serve up fried chicken.