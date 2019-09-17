A serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred Tuesday morning in Harvard Square, according to Cambridge police.

The crash happened next to Out of Town News at approximately 6:53 a.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with “possible life threatening injuries,” according to Cambridge Police Department Jeremy Warnick.

“A crash investigation is ongoing,” Warnick said in an e-mail. “Traffic will be impacted in the immediate area. We are informing residents to expect delays and seek alternate routes.”