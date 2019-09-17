A serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred Tuesday morning in Harvard Square, according to Cambridge police.
The crash happened next to Out of Town News at approximately 6:53 a.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with “possible life threatening injuries,” according to Cambridge Police Department Jeremy Warnick.
“A crash investigation is ongoing,” Warnick said in an e-mail. “Traffic will be impacted in the immediate area. We are informing residents to expect delays and seek alternate routes.”
At 7:18 a.m. the Cambridge Police Department tweeted that officers were at the scene of the crash.
“Traffic will be impacted in the immediate area,” police tweeted. “Expect delays and seek alternate routes.”
Advertisement
Officers are on-scene of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in #HarvardSquare next to Out of Town News.— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 17, 2019
Traffic will be impacted in the immediate area. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/swpgEi0v5C
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.