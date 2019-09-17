A person was shot on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester on Monday night, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 800 Morrissey Boulevard at 11:46 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.
Police said it was not known if the shooting had any connection to the Ramada by Wyndham motel where the victim was found.
No further information was available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.