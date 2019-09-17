Sandra E. Crispo, 54, last had contact with her family Aug. 7 at around 5 p.m., when she was dropped off at her home in Monponsett by a family member. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants, and slip-on shoes, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police are continuing to search for a missing Hanson woman who was last seen almost six weeks ago, but there is no evidence of foul play, police said.

The Hanson Police Department has posted multiple times on social media asking for the public’s help finding Crispo. The original post came on August 10, and posts with updated pictures of Crispo were shared on Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.

On Aug. 28, Fall River police posted on Facebook that there had been sightings of Crispo in Fall River. However, Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said none of the three sightings could be confirmed.

There is no evidence of foul play in Crispo’s disappearance, and police are investigating it as a missing persons case, Miksch said.

“We have no indication that she did not walk out of there on her own,” he said.

Police searched the area surrounding Crispo’s home in case she had walked off, gotten lost, or had a medical emergency, Miksch said. On Aug. 17, Hanson police posted on Facebook that there would be heavy law enforcement activity in Monponsett as they searched for Crispo on foot and on ATVs.

Crispo, who was born on Nov. 11, 1964, also has ties to Quincy, police said.

Police and Laina McMahon, Crispo’s daughter, are asking anyone with information to contact Hanson police at 781-291-4625.

“If I knew it was the last time I would talk to you, I would’ve talked longer,” McMahon wrote on Facebook. “If I knew it was the last time I would see you, I would’ve told you I loved you. If knew it was the last time my children would see you, I would’ve had them hug you longer.

“Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Sometimes bad things happened to innocent people. Not knowing how, why or what happened to you is devastating. Please if anyone has any information on what happened to my mother please contact police. This is your neighbor, a mother, a grandmother.”

