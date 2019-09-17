No one was injured, but dispatchers were flooded with phone calls from people hiding in stairwells or frantically looking for family members and friends that they had been separated from, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 13 at around 7 p.m., multiple shots were reported inside the Macy’s department store at the shopping mall in Braintree. Police responded and saw a chaotic scene of hundreds of shoppers fleeing the area, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

The Quincy man who caused chaos when he fired multiple gunshots in the crowded South Shore Plaza in February 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to five to six years in prison, prosecutors said.

A person waiting in line at the Cheesecake Factory restaurant looked outside and saw the swarm of people fleeing the mall. He also saw a man, who was walking very calmly, throw something into the bushes, prosecutors said. Police later found a Lorcin .32-caliber gun in a bush that the witness directed them to.

Police matched the witness’s description of the man to surveillance footage and circulated a photo of the suspect to local law enforcement. Boston police identified the suspect as resembling Michael Spence, 26, of Quincy.

At the time of the shooting, Spence was on probation out of Suffolk County Superior Court for carrying a firearm without a license. As a part of his probation, he was required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Probation records placed him at South Shore Plaza at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Spence pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2019, to charges that included armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, and his second offense of carrying a firearm without a license, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday morning, Spence and his lawyers moved to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial, but Superior Court Judge Robert C. Cosgrove denied the motion. Spence was sentenced to five to six years in state prison for the armed assault to murder charge, and three years of probation for the other charges.

Spence began his sentence after he left the courtroom in Norfolk County Superior Court at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.