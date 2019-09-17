A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending threatening emails to a Massachusetts university professor and school officials, the US Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts said.

Matthew Haviland, 29, of North Kingstown, R.I., pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and two counts of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement. Haviland sent 28 emails to the professor, who was not identified, all on March 10, threatening to “rip every limb from your body and eat it” and “bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive.”

“The professor to whom Haviland sent the threats has published and spoken in favor of abortion rights, and several of Haviland’s e mails made reference to abortion,” prosecutors said in a statement.