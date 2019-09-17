A great white shark was spotted attacking an animal in the ocean off Orleans Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A natural resources officer in Orleans saw a “white shark predation” around 2:09 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

This is the first shark sighting reported on Cape Cod since Sunday, when sharks were seen or detected nine times in Chatham and Wellfleet, according to the conservancy.