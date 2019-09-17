The filing asserts the defendants “tightly controlled the operation of Purdue in addition to holding a majority of seats” on the company’s board of directors. The complaint also alleges the Sacklers directed the company’s sales representatives to promote opioids to New Hampshire prescribers “with full knowledge that these drugs posed significant risks to patients.”

The complaint, filed Monday in Merrimack Superior Court by the state attorney general’s office, names Richard S. Sackler, Jonathan D. Sackler, Mortimer D.A. Sackler, and Kathe A. Sackler as defendants.

New Hampshire is suing four members of the Sackler family, saying they orchestrated and benefited from Purdue Pharma’s deceptive and unlawful promotion and distribution of opioids in the state.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the Sacklers “enriched themselves individually while draining Purdue of financial resources, having the effect of placing hundreds of millions of dollars in Purdue assets beyond the reach of creditors, including the State.”

Purdue’s assets are no longer available to satisfy its creditors, and the company filed bankruptcy on Sept. 15. A spokeswoman for Purdue Pharma deferred comment to public relations firms representing the Sacklers. A spokesman for the family said they strongly deny the allegations.

New Hampshire’s complaint alleges the defendants committed fraud and created a public nuisance, among other counts. It requests a permanent injunction against the Sackler family from “engaging in deceptive acts or practices or unfair methods of competition.”

The complaint also seeks civil penalties and a requirement that the defendants “abate the public nuisance their conduct created.”

New Hampshire was “recently among a majority of state attorneys general who rejected a Purdue/Sackler settlement proposal,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

“These states are united in their commitment to ensure accountability as the terms of settlement did not sufficiently hold the Sacklers accountable for the harm their conduct caused in an opioid crisis, which has been particularly acute in New Hampshire,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

