Three small swastikas were found scrawled in a stall in a boys’ bathroom at Needham High School on Monday, the Needham schools superintendent said.

The incident is the second time since the start of the school year that hate speech has been found in the bathroom, Dan Gutekanst, the superintendent, said in a message to parents. The swastikas were spotted by a student who reported them to Principal Aaron Sicotte.

Sicotte sent an e-mail to students and staff explaining the situation, Gutekanst said. The graffiti has since been removed, and an anonymous online tool and a phone line for students to report concerning behavior have been set up.