The blast injured six more firefighters, including Bell’s brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62. Also injured were Captain Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Captain Scott Baxter, 37, and his father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross.

The explosion that killed Bell happened as firefighters investigated a gas leak at an administrative building for LEAP, an organization that houses adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The body of the fire captain, 68, was taken to the the State Fire Marshal’s office in Augusta following the explosion.

FARMINGTON, Maine — The remains of Fire Captain Michael Bell, killed in an apparent propane explosion Monday, will be brought back Tuesday morning to the small, close-knit community he served for 30 years.

Larry Lord, a 60-year-old maintenance worker at LEAP, also was injured. The organization’s executive director said Lord helped evacuate people from the building before the explosion, possibly saving their lives.

Lord remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Tuesday, according to an MGH spokeswoman.

The tragedy left the small town shaken. On Monday night, dozens of people — including students from the University of Maine Farmington, LEAP employees, and neighbors — crowded into Old South Church for a quiet candlelight vigil.

An aerial view of the devastation after the Farmington explosion Monday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP

On Tuesday morning, Donald Simoneau sat across the street from Farmington’s fire department with a tasseled American flag to honor Bell. He had driven to town from nearby Fayette.

“It’s close,” he said. “We’re all close.”

Simoneau said he knew Lord, whom he has taken hunting safety classes with. Just about two weeks ago, Lord came on his day off to help him install a roof over a World War I-era cannon in Livermore Falls.

“He’s the nicest guy you’ve ever met — ever,” he said. “It’s just so sad. But without him, how many more people would have lost their lives yesterday morning?”

The fire department said it would hold a funeral procession for Bell Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Town offices will be closed Tuesday.

The funeral home on Farmington Falls Road is two doors down from the fire department and less than a mile away from the building where the explosion happened.

Firefighters were called to the building on Route 2 at 8:07 a.m. Monday for a gas smell. The explosion rocked the area minutes later, officials said.

The two-story building, which had a recently opened addition, was flattened, state officials said. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are seeking the source of the explosion.

The chief, Hardy, Scott Baxter, and Hastings are all full-time members of the town’s fire department, according to state authorities. Michael Bell, Theodore Baxter, and Ross worked for the department part time, officials said.

Bell’s death marks the third death of a Maine firefighter this year. On March 1, Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes was killed fighting a four-alarm house fire in that southern Maine town. At his memorial service in Portland, Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco, 63, suffered a medical emergency and died.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.