Somerville placed 70th on the list, while Brighton came in at No. 92.

A ranking of the top 100 places to live in America has named Somerville and Brighton as among the best 100 spots to settle down in the nation.

A lot of people in Greater Boston agree the area is a great place to put down roots. Now, a new CNN Money list reinforces that notion.

In this year’s ranking, CNN Money journalists “set out to find places where affordability goes hand in hand with a high quality of life,” according to a story that accompanied the list. “Whether you’re looking for a town or city in which to buy your first home or plan on renting indefinitely, our annual list is designed to help you thrive and save at the same time.”

According to the ranking, Somerville — with a population of nearly 81,000 — had a median household income of $82,307, and a median home price of $682,709. The average commute for people who lived there was 33 minutes, and a 3 percent hike in job growth is expected.

Somerville, indeed, has seen quite the renaissance. Property values in the liberal city have soared in the past several years as the area has seen new development, such as Assembly Row, and new transportation options, including a new Orange Line station at Assembly and the expected completion of the Green Line extension in 2021.

Parts of the city with quirky shops and restaurants, like Davis Square and Union Square, also attract many consumers and are known for being popular with hipsters. It also has restaurants and hotels that have made national “best of” lists.

Meanwhile, Brighton — a neighborhood of Boston that is often lumped in with Allston and borders Newton and Brookline — is likely to see 5.1 percent job growth, according to the ranking. The median household income there is $70,657, and the median home price is listed at $451,689, according to the ranking.

Traditionally known for being an affordable option for students and young professionals in the city, Brighton sits between two esteemed colleges — Boston University and Boston College — and features shops and restaurants in Brighton Center, Oak Square, and along Commonwealth Avenue. The new development at Boston Landing, plus a new commuter rail station that opened there in recent years, have also helped boost property values and prices in the area.

The Boston Landing commuter rail station in Brighton. PAT GREENHOUSE/Globe Staff/File 2017

Other areas in New England also made the CNN Money list’s cut. Portland, Maine, was ranked 44th, while Nashua, N.H., came in at No. 71. The top place overall was Clarksville, Tenn.

The list was based on 80 different types of data that span the categories of economy, cost of living, diversity, education, housing, health and safety, amenities, and ease of living, according to the methodology.