Conservation officers received the call at 6 p.m. and responded to the mountain along with volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, the department said.

Christopher Cocaine, 63, was hiking the Kinsman Trail on Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H., when he fell 20 feet and was unable to get up and walk, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

One Massachusetts man got lost after dark and another Massachusetts man was injured in a fall, in two separate incidents in the White Mountains Sunday, officials said.

Rescuers used the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway to transport gear and volunteers to the summit. At 7:14 p.m., rescuers found Cocaine about 0.6 miles from the top of the mountain, officers said. They helped him walk to the tram, and he arrived back at the parking lot at the bottom of the mountain at 8:15 p.m.

Cocaine was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Also Sunday, conservation officers received a call about a man in distress while hiking Mount Osceola in Lincoln, N.H., the department said.

Alexander Scates, 23, of Haverhill, Mass., was hiking on Greeley Ponds Trail when he sent a text message to friends in Massachusetts that he was off route and had very little food or water, officers said. Officers spoke to one of the friends, who said that Scates had been given water by a passing hiker and was continuing his hike.

Later in the day, officers were once again notified that Scates was in distress because he did not have a light source and was unable to hike in the dark. The officers talked to some of Scates’ family members he had been in contact with and found out that he was planning to hike north to Kancamagus Highway, officers said.

An officer reached Scates at 10 p.m. and both returned uninjured to the trailhead, officers said.

Rescuers had a busy day on Sunday, working on multiple calls at a time. They had also responded earlier to a rock climber who fell 50 feet on Cannon Cliffs.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding hikers to plan ahead and prepare before heading off on a hike in the White Mountains. The department recommends always hiking with someone else and packing for emergencies, including bringing warm clothes as colder weather approaches.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.