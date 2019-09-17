The Coast Guard took to Twitter to publicize the daring rescue.

Members of the US Coast Guard sprang into action Monday in waters off Cape Cod, rescuing two people who had become ill while sailing on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner, military officials said.

Officials also posted dramatic video of one person being airlifted off the boat into a Coast Guard chopper hovering over the vessel. The man appeared to be conscious and alert. It wasn’t immediately clear why he and other passengers had to be rescued.

“#UPDATE: Here is video of one of the people @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod medevaced today off the Queen Mary 2,” the Coast Guard tweeted. “They were brought to #Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Queen Mary 2 has a passenger capacity of 2,620, according to cruiseweb.com.

“The Queen Mary 2 is famous for making her regular transatlantic crossings from London (Southampton) to New York,” the website says. “During these crossings passengers are welcomed to participate in tons of activities. During the day you can take acting classes hosted by performers from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art or get some exercise playing a tennis match on the Sports Court. The liner’s piece de resistance is the full-scale planetarium, where you can gaze above as you learn about the mysteries of the universe.”

Here’s one mystery solved: that @UKinBoston Twitter handle name-checked by the Coast Guard belongs to the British Consulate in Boston, which is oddly headquartered in Cambridge.

“Our services involve working across political, commercial, security and economic areas of interest to the UK and New England states,” the consulate website says. “The consulate provides consular assistance to British nationals in the New England region.”

On Monday, however, vital assistance came from the men and women of the Coast Guard. The two rescued parties’ conditions weren’t immediately known Tuesday.

