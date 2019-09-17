The victim’s severe injuries were consistent with hitting the pavement after being hit by a car, police said. The vehicle that hit the man was not on scene and it has not been identified. Troopers found no unattended or disabled cars in the area.

At 9:45 p.m., State Police received a call that a pedestrian was down in the southbound side of the highway near Exit 1 in Attleboro. Upon arrival, first responders found a 50-year-old man dead in the middle travel lane, State Police said in a statement.

Two separate fatal crashes about six miles apart on Interstate 95 in Southeastern Massachusetts were reported within 16 minutes of each other on Monday night, State Police said.

At 10:01 p.m., State Police received multiple calls about a car that had veered off the road and into the woods while traveling north on Interstate 95 near Exit 5, State Police said.

This crash occurred in North Attleborough near the Attleboro line, not in Attleboro as previously reported by police.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2005 Toyota RAV4 rolled over in the woods. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Attleboro, was found dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the car originally veered off the road to the left. The driver tried to correct the car’s direction, but the car slid across all lanes before going off the right side of the highway and rolling over, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released. Both accidents are under investigation by State Police.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.