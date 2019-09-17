Prosecutors were supposed to file their legal briefs Monday in Kraft’s case, having already been allowed by the court to miss one deadline. However, instead of complying with the court schedule, prosecutors on Monday asked to push back the deadline by 15 days. Kraft’s defense attorneys opposed the request.

But the Fourth District Court of Appeals has not yet publicly responded to a request by the Florida attorney general and Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg for a similar extension on the Kraft case.

A Florida appeals court said Tuesday that prosecutors can have more time to hone their legal arguments in the case against four women charged with running or working at an alleged house of prostitution where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly was a client.

Prosecutors were supposed to file their legal briefs Friday in the case of the four women. In a one-paragraph order posted Tuesday, the court gave prosecutors until Oct. 13 to file briefs in pending cases against Lei Wang, Hua Zhang, Lei Chen and Shen Mingbi. The four women have all pleaded not guilty.

The court warned prosecutors that they risked having the case dismissed if they missed the new deadline.

“If the initial brief is not served within the time provided for in this order, the above–styled case may be subject to dismissal or the court in its discretion may impose other sanctions,” the order states.

The four women were arrested by Jupiter police this year for allegedly running, or working at, a house of prostitution masquerading as a massage parlor. Twenty-five men, including Kraft, were charged with soliciting prostitution for allegedly paying Orchids of Asia Day Spa workers to peform sex acts on them.

Kraft was charged by Jupiter police in January as part of the investigation into human trafficking and prostitution. Investigators used surveillance cameras secretly installed in the spa to gather evidence. No evidence of human trafficking was found, prosecutors later acknowledged.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two solicitation charges. He has also issued a public apology.

In the wake of being charged, Kraft’s defense team successfully pushed to have the video evidence blocked from release under Florida’s public records law. In a crucial legal victory, they then convinced a district court judge to suppress the videos as evidence because police did not shut off the cameras when people got legal massages.

The appeals court has consolidated the Kraft case, the case against the spa workers and managers, and the case of dozens of men arrested in neighboring Indian River County into a single case because all three revolve around the use of secretly installed cameras in spas.

But the court has set different deadlines for filing briefs in the cases.

