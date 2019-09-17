Prosecutors will seek her extradition to Boston, where a steady parade of well-heeled defendants have already appeared to face charges that they paid money to get a special “side door” for their children into college.

Xiaoning Sui, a Chinese national living in Canada, allegedly paid $400,000 to get her son admitted to UCLA, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested Monday night in Spain, becoming the 52nd defendant in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that has ensnared celebrities, business executives, and former coaches at selective schools.

Those entangled in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, which exploded into the headlines in March, have included Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, who got hit with a 14-day sentence last week for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Federal prosecutors say Sui sought to get her son into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit.

“According to the indictment, Sui agreed with William ‘Rick’ Singer to pay $400,000 to facilitate her son’s admission to UCLA as a purported soccer recruit,” Lelling’s office said. “It is alleged that during a phone call in August 2018, Singer explained that Sui’s son could be ‘guaranteed’ admission to UCLA, in exchange for $400,000.”

Between August and October of 2018, the statement said, “Sui allegedly provided Singer with her son’s transcript and photographs of her son playing tennis. Co-conspirator Laura Janke then fabricated a soccer profile for Sui’s son, which described him as a top player for two private soccer clubs in Canada. On Oct. 24, 2018, Singer instructed Sui to wire Singer $100,000 which would be ‘paid to the coach at UCLA’ in exchange for a letter of intent from the UCLA soccer coach.”

Two days later, prosecutors said, “Sui allegedly wired $100,000 to a bank account in Massachusetts in the name of Singer’s sham charitable organization, the Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF). On Nov. 5, 2018, UCLA admitted Sui’s son as a recruited soccer player, and awarded him a 25 percent scholarship. In February 2018, Sui allegedly wired an additional $300,000 to the KWF account as final payment for her son’s fraudulent admission to UCLA.”

Janke and Singer have both pleaded guilty to charges related to the scam, which enraged the public and sparked heated debates about the often intractable class divide in higher education.

Also among the charged parents is Lori Loughlin, the actress whose scene-stealing performance as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” made her a pop culture icon. She and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters gain admission to the USC as phony crew team recruits.

