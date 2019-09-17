A woman was assaulted Tuesday afternoon while walking on a bike path next to a Mattapan playground, State Police said.

The attack occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near Ryan Playground, which is located at 350 River St., according to the agency. The victim suffered “contusion and laceration injuries” and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, authorities said.

State Police described the suspect in the attack as a young man who was of average height and wearing a navy jogging suit.