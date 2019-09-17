“Mr. Palau saw the female get off the school bus near King Philip Road and begin to walk home. Mr. Palau followed the female and began aggressively calling her. The female became concerned and picked up the pace of her walking, but Mr. Palau approached her and tried to grab her,” the statement said.

Jose Palau of Worcester was arrested near 582 West Boylston St. around 2:20 p.m. after the girl reported him to police, Worcester police said in a statement.

Worcester police arrested a 37-year-old man Monday afternoon for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl and lure her into a car after she got off a school bus, police said.

Palau tried to convince the girl to get into a car with him, police said.

“He continued trying to grab her and she continued to pull away from him. Mr. Palau kept telling the victim that her mother had sent him to pick her up. She ran into the business and waited for police to arrive,” the statement said.

The girl called police from inside the business while Palau was outside, the statement said. She told officers she had never seen Palau before.

“Mr. Palau made several inappropriate gestures and lewd comments to the officer. A juvenile female stepped out of the business to flag down officers, prompting Mr. Palau to say, ‘That’s my girl,’” the statement said.

Palau was arrested and set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Tuesday on charges of attempted kidnapping, accosting someone of the opposite sex, assault, and a lewd and lascivious act.

