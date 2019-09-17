A 38-year-old suspect faces arraignment Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a Lowell residence and killing a man before making his way to the second floor, where he raped a woman and then fell asleep.
Hoeup Honn, 38, is slated for arraignment in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
In a statement Monday, Ryan said the alleged attack occurred on Queen Street in the afternoon. Cops were called to the home around 3 p.m.
Honn, who knows the woman at that address, broke in and allegedly “attacked the first floor tenant, a male in his 50s,” the statement said. “When the female resident arrived home she discovered the first floor tenant deceased and was then allegedly held within the home against her will and assaulted by Hoeup Honn, 38. When Honn fell asleep the female victim fled the residence and eventually managed to use a neighbor’s phone to contact authorities.”
The name of the deceased man was withheld pending family notification. Authorities didn’t immediately disclose how Honn knows the woman he allegedly raped.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
