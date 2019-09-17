A 38-year-old suspect faces arraignment Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a Lowell residence and killing a man before making his way to the second floor, where he raped a woman and then fell asleep.

Hoeup Honn, 38, is slated for arraignment in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

In a statement Monday, Ryan said the alleged attack occurred on Queen Street in the afternoon. Cops were called to the home around 3 p.m.