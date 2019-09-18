Beulah was owned by R.W. Commerford & Sons Traveling Petting Zoo, according to the Big E. The Big E, in its statement, said the elephant was “a member of their family.”

Fifty-four-year-old Beulah “had many fans and was dearly loved by her family, as well as her friends at Eastern States Exposition,” which is the home of the Big E, according to a statement from the group.

An Asian elephant that was recently exhibited at The Big E and was central to a legal effort to grant animals “personhood,” has died, according to the group that runs the West Springfield fair.

Beulah and two other elephants are at the center of a Connecticut legal case where Nonhuman Rights Project wanted the animals given the same rights as humans.

The group said the elephants are being detained illegally in “deplorable” conditions at the Commerford Zoo in Goshen, Conn., and want them moved to a wildlife sanctuary, according to The Associated Press. The case has been appealed to the state’s Supreme Court, AP reported.

The Nonhuman Rights Project said was Beulah was born in the wild in Myanmar in 1967 and “imported to the US sometime between 1969 and 1973.”

According to that group, she was sold to the Commerford Zoo in 1973 and was used in circuses and fairs.

While The Big E said the elephant died of natural causes, a spokesman for the US Department of Agriculture said the cause of her death is unknown. The spokesman confirmed that her death was reported to the department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Gene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition president, said the Big E was broken-hearted over the loss.

“If you truly loved Beulah, kindly remember her and the Commerford family in your thoughts and prayers,” he said, “They have lost a loved one.”

The 17-day fair, which runs until Sept. 29, has drawn more than 350,000 attendees this year, according to the group’s web site.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.