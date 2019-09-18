The US Coast Guard on Wednesday announced a new agreement with the University of Massachusetts Boston to increase financial assistance for student recruits.
The agreement, signed at the Integrated Sciences Complex at UMass Boston, will provide tuition saving and loan forgiveness opportunities for students who enlist in the Coast Guard, the agency said in a statement.
As part of the program, college seniors who enlist could have up to $60,000 in student loan debt forgiven through CSPI Student Loan Repayment.The agreement also promotes scholarships, such as the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative, which provides selected students with full tuition for up to two academic years, according to the statement.
“[The agreement] provides students with valuable leadership, management, law enforcement, navigation and marine science skills and training,” the statement said.
Rear Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander, First Coast Guard District, and Interim Chancellor of UMass Boston Katherine S. Newman, signed the agreement during a ceremony attended by Coast Guard members as well as administrative staff and university students, the statement said.
