Timothy Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette, formerly two top aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, were convicted in August of conspiracy to extort organizers of the Boston Calling music festival in a high-profile public corruption case that cast scrutiny on City Hall’s ties to organized labor and tested the limits of advocacy by government officials. Their defense attorneys had asked a federal judge to vacate the jury’s guilty verdict. Failing that, they called for a new trial.

Federal prosecutors have countered two former City Hall aides convicted of extortion last month who are calling for acquittal or a new trial, asserting that the pair’s arguments are lacking and that the case was “properly charged.”

In a Wednesday court filing, prosecutors said, “None of their arguments provides a basis for setting aside the jury’s verdict, and the defendants’ motions should be denied.”

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that in 2014 Brissette and Sullivan improperly pressured organizers of the Boston Calling music festival to hire union stagehands by threatening that the festival could lose lucrative city permits.

In its court filing, prosecutors said the government at trial proved that “Sullivan and Brissette conveyed explicit and implicit threats of economic harm.”

In another court filing Wednesday, responding to the defendants’ motions for a new trial, prosecutors said “A new trial is not warranted since the guilty verdicts were based on the weight of the evidence and defendants have failed to show that the jury reached a seriously erroneous result.”

The jury convicted them after hearing from 21 witnesses who testified over 13 days “and after being thoroughly and painstakingly instructed by this Court as to the elements of the charged offenses and the legal principles and presumptions relevant to their consideration of the evidence,” according to prosecutors.

“Here, the defendants repeat challenges to the way the crime was charged that have no basis in law,” prosecutors wrote.

Brissette, who was the city’s director of tourism, and Sullivan, who was chief of intergovernmental affairs, resigned shortly after they were convicted.

Brissette, 54, was found guilty of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion, charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Sullivan, 39, was convicted of conspiracy to commit extortion but acquitted of extortion.

