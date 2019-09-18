People in Berkshire County and parts of Franklin and Hampshire counties should bundle up as temperatures reach 35 degrees or lower between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., said Bill Simpson, a spokesman at the NWS in Norton.

Before balmy weather graces the state this weekend, parts of Western Massachusetts will be under a frost advisory Thursday morning as temperatures dip to nearly freezing , according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Western Massachusetts are under a frost advisory Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you still have harvest, going out to do that might be a good idea because we still have potential for minor frost,” Simpson said. “If you’re still growing plants, it’s kind of common sense if you can cover them.”

Advertisement

The NWS issues frost advisories when temperatures hit as low as 33 to 36 degrees. The nearly freezing temperatures damage sensitive plants and cause frost to form, according to the NWS.

The NWS warned that isolated pockets of Western Massachusetts may even dip below freezing.

But Bostonians will not be under a frost advisory Thursday morning, as temperatures will only reach a low of 45 degrees, according to the NWS. Even though the last day of summer is Sept. 23, NWS said chilly weather can be expected in Western Massachusetts this time of year.

“This is absolutely normal,” Simpson said. “What happens in Boston and 50 miles further in the colder valleys is a totally different scenario. It can be a 15- to 20-degree difference.”

The frigid weather will make way for warmer temperatures this weekend, the NWS said. Pittsfield, for example, will hit 78 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday. Temperatures in Boston will reach 79 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday, according to the NWS.

“We’re gonna warm up,” Simpson said. “We’ll be summer-like this weekend. It might be a week before we hit this again.”

Advertisement

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.