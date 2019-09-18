Members of the group, according to the district attorney’s office, were “operating in a reckless manner on Interstate 93 South” on Feb. 24, 2018.

At the time of the shooting , Trooper Matthew Sheehan was “acting in his capacity as a law enforcement officer as State Police and other law enforcement agencies attempted to corral a group of individuals on ATVs and dirt bikes.”

A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts State Police trooper on assault charges for firing a rifle at an ATV in 2018, injuring the vehicle’s driver, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Police had activated their lights and positioned their vehicles in an attempt to contain the group, prosecutors said. According to authorities, Sheehan was the only law enforcement officer of the 13 who were present who fired his gun.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, authorities said a trooper shot a man in the foot as he tried to arrest him near the Exit 18 ramp off Interstate 93. State Police did not identify the trooper, but a spokesman said at the time the trooper was going to be placed on paid administrative leave for several days according to agency policy. The rider who was injured was only identified as a 28-year-old Randolph man at the time.

On the day of the incident, Boston police received “numerous 911 calls during the day about a large group of people operating ATVs and off-road bikes erratically,” according to State Police. That agency reported seeing a group of between 25 and 35 people on dirt bikes and ATVs. State Police took possession of “close to 20 vehicles” after the incident, a spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments, charging Sheehan with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Sheehan, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office, used his department-issued semiautomatic rifle that he retrieved from his cruiser just prior to the encounter. Prosecutors said he chose to use that weapon, and not the handgun and not the handgun that he and all officers carry on their hip.

Investigators determined Sheehan fired two rounds, one of which entered the side of the ATV’s tire, not the front.

“The angle at which the bullet struck the tire indicates the ATV was parallel to Trooper Sheehan, not heading towards him, thus not presenting the imminent danger that would permit the use [of] potentially deadly force in self-defense,” the district attorney’s office said in a release.

A State Police spokesman did not immediately return a message late Wednesday afternoon. Sheehan is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 10.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a Wednesday statement, “Members of law enforcement have a special role in society and overwhelmingly, these officers serve with distinction, courage, and compassion for the communities they protect.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, there are a small number whose actions are unacceptable, and, as we allege here, criminal.”

Eight people were arrested and charged with driving their vehicles recklessly, according to authorities. Seven of those cases have been resolved; one case remains pending, according to prosecutors. Rollins said those individuals are being held accountable, adding that their actions “should not have prompted a trained law enforcement professional to respond with deadly force, as we allege.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.