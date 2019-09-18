Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has already started assembling his campaign team ahead of his official announcement Saturday that he’s running for Senate, moving longtime aides over from his congressional staff and bringing experienced hands on board.

Tracey Lewis, a veteran of Senate and presidential races with deep experience in Massachusetts, will be one of Kennedy’s top political advisers. She got involved in politics as a volunteer and intern for Kennedy’s father, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, and since has worked for most of the big names in the state’s Democratic Party.

Lewis, who is black, served as deputy campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 Senate bid and the Cambridge Democrat’s strategic adviser in the Senate. She worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign as national primary states director in the primary election, then, in the general, as a senior adviser in Georgia. She has been a longtime political adviser to Representative Ayanna Pressley and worked for former Senator John Kerry.