Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has already started assembling his campaign team ahead of his official announcement Saturday that he’s running for Senate, moving longtime aides over from his congressional staff and bringing experienced hands on board.
Tracey Lewis, a veteran of Senate and presidential races with deep experience in Massachusetts, will be one of Kennedy’s top political advisers. She got involved in politics as a volunteer and intern for Kennedy’s father, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, and since has worked for most of the big names in the state’s Democratic Party.
Lewis, who is black, served as deputy campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 Senate bid and the Cambridge Democrat’s strategic adviser in the Senate. She worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign as national primary states director in the primary election, then, in the general, as a senior adviser in Georgia. She has been a longtime political adviser to Representative Ayanna Pressley and worked for former Senator John Kerry.
Kennedy’s other top political adviser is Marty Walsh, a former aide to the late senator Edward M. Kennedy who has served the younger Kennedy in that role since 2012.
Advertisement
Nick Clemons, who served as Kennedy’s campaign manager in his 2012 for his current Congressional seat, will reprise the role, leaving his role as the congressman’s district director. Before joining Team Kennedy, Clemons was Clinton’s New Hampshire state director in the 2008 primary, a contest she won. Two other top aides will move from the congressional office to the campaign side — Stephanie Noguera, to serve as field director, and Emily Kaufman, to be communications director.
Kennedy’s campaign has hired Ali Zaidi to be director of advance and Enrique Pepen as special assistant, both of who have previously worked for Kennedy.
Zaidi has done advance for numerous 2020 presidential candidates, including former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Pepen joins the Kennedy campaign from Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.
Advertisement
Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.