A 29-year-old man was arrested in South Boston Tuesday afternoon for pulling a gun on a driver after a car accident, Boston police said.
Boston police arrested Danh Nguyen of Dorchester around 5:09 p.m. near 220 Dorchester Ave., Boston police said in a statement.
“After the motor vehicle accident and before police arrival, Mr. Nguyen was observed exiting his motor vehicle with the Sig Sauer pistol in his hand as he approached the driver’s side window of the victim’s motor vehicle,” the statement said.
Officers arrived and found two cars with open doors in the middle of Dorchester Avenue, police said.
“Officers immediately conducted a pat-frisk and recovered an unloaded 9mm SIG Sauer P320 pistol inside of a fanny pack, along with two fully-loaded 10-round magazines,” the statement said.
Nguyen was arrested and set to be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit: firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.
