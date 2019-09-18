A 29-year-old man was arrested in South Boston Tuesday afternoon for pulling a gun on a driver after a car accident, Boston police said.

Boston police arrested Danh Nguyen of Dorchester around 5:09 p.m. near 220 Dorchester Ave., Boston police said in a statement.

“After the motor vehicle accident and before police arrival, Mr. Nguyen was observed exiting his motor vehicle with the Sig Sauer pistol in his hand as he approached the driver’s side window of the victim’s motor vehicle,” the statement said.