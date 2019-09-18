The man fatally shot Monday night in Dorchester has been identified as Marcus Dunn-Gordon, 27, of Randolph, according to Boston police.
Dunn-Gordon collapsed in the lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston at about 11:46 p.m., after he was shot in the area of 800 Morrissey Blvd. Police found Dunn-Gordon lying on the floor inside the lobby. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The slaying marked the 30th homicide this year in Boston, compared with 37 at this point last year.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
