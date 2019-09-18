The man fatally shot Monday night in Dorchester has been identified as Marcus Dunn-Gordon, 27, of Randolph, according to Boston police.

Dunn-Gordon collapsed in the lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston at about 11:46 p.m., after he was shot in the area of 800 Morrissey Blvd. Police found Dunn-Gordon lying on the floor inside the lobby. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The slaying marked the 30th homicide this year in Boston, compared with 37 at this point last year.