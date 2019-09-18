A man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in New York more than 32 years ago but then disappeared before his sentencing was apprehended in Lynnfield by the US Marshals Service Monday.
Enrique Rivera, 54, was arrested without incident on Salem Street, not far from his apartment at Lynnfield Commons, The Daily Item of Lynn reported.
Lynnfield police assisted the US Marshals Service with the arrest.
Federal court documents show that Rivera was arrested on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and failing to appear that was issued in May 1987 by US District Court Judge John F. Keenan of the Southern District of New York. According to court records, Rivera pleaded guilty in March 1987 to four counts of an indictment and later failed to appear for his sentencing that was scheduled for May 15, 1987.
According to the Lynnfield Police Department’s incident report, Rivera used the alias Eulogio Portes. After his arrest he was taken by the US Marshals Service to the federal courthouse in Boston, police wrote.
It’s unclear how long he has been living in Lynnfield, according to Lynn Police Captain Karl Johnson.
