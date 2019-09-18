A 23-year-old man was shot in Dorchester Tuesday night but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Boston police.
Police responded to Creston Street in Dorchester at approximately 10:35 p.m., but by the time officers arrived at the scene the victim was gone, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the department.
“He was already taken to the hospital by a friend or family member,” she said.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects and no arrests had been made, she said.
