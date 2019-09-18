A 23-year-old man was shot in Dorchester Tuesday night but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Creston Street in Dorchester at approximately 10:35 p.m., but by the time officers arrived at the scene the victim was gone, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the department.

“He was already taken to the hospital by a friend or family member,” she said.