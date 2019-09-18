The National Weather Service issued an alert about the dangerous conditions for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties on Wednesday afternoon, and the risk is expected to remain into the weekend. The high surf and rip currents are expected to build to a peak on Friday and subside after that, although there will still be some rough seas on Saturday, Babcock said.

“Homberto is moving past Bermuda and out into the ocean,” William Babcock, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said. “It’s not aimed at New England or even going to come close to New England, but the storm is generating high surf which spreads out from the storm as it moves, and some of that is reaching the New England coast.”

Heading into a weekend of “ideal late season beach weather,” the Cape, Islands, and southern New England coastline will see high surf and dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, the National Weather Service said.

The surf is considered high when waves are seven to nine feet tall, Babcock said.

Humberto, a sprawling Category 3 storm, is packing sustained winds of 120 mph as it pushes east-northeast about 140 miles west of Bermuda Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane is expected to be too far to the east to cause any rain in New England, so the surf conditions and rip currents will be the only noticed impact of the storm, Babcock said.

The dangerous water is especially concerning this weekend with the warm weather and the lack of lifeguards on the beaches, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

High surf & dangerous rip currents along ocean-facing beaches associated w/ the swell from #Humberto definitely through this Friday. The absence of life guards, we encourage everyone to exercise caution if you're heading to the beach. Observe surf from a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/TNNFlAi6q6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 18, 2019

Babcock warned that beachgoers should be very careful this weekend.

“Most folks should stay out of the water as warm as it may be,” he said. “People who are especially challenged at swimming will be at danger of getting caught up in a rip current and being pulled further from the coast.”

If a swimmer is caught up in a rip current, they should swim parallel to the shore until they are free of the current and then swim back in.

Those who are fans of watching the high waves from outside the ocean should also be careful. Babcock said there have been several instances of people watching the waves who have been knocked into the water by splashes.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.