“That includes several hundred letters every year thanking individuals for contributions to the Institute,” he said, according to the remarks.

MIT president L. Rafael Reif told the school’s faculty Wednesday that he signed a 2012 letter thanking disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for a donation to a professor because he did not recognize the name, while noting that he signs many standard thank-you notes every week, according to prepared remarks .

“I understand that I have let you down and damaged your trust in me, and that our actions have injured both the Institute’s reputation and the fabric of our community,” Reif said, according to a copy of his remarks released by the university.

Past connections between MIT and Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide last month in a New York prison, has engulfed the school in recent weeks. Epstein pled guilty in 2008 to two charges of soliciting a prostitute, including one involving a minor, and by September of the next year, more than a dozen civil lawsuits had been filed by women who alleged they were molested by him when they were underage, according to The Miami Herald.

Joi Ito, who had served as the MIT Media Lab’s director since 2011, resigned last week hours after an explosive new report from The New Yorker detailed close ties between the research center and Epstein.

Epstein secured major donations for the lab, including $5.5 million from investor Leon Black, founder of one of the world’s largest private-equity firms, and $2 million from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, in addition to his own beneficence, according to The New Yorker report.

MIT had previously disclosed only $800,000 in contributions to the university over a 20-year span from foundations Epstein controlled. Earlier this month, Ito told attendees at a meeting to address the scandal that Epstein had contributed $525,000 to the Media Lab and $1.2 million to investment funds Ito controlled, according to The New Yorker and The New York Times.

At the MIT faculty meeting on Friday, Reif, the school’s president, said a provost has been tasked with launching “an internal review of how we assess donor relationships and gift agreements, so we can correct the flaws in our process and practices.”

He also mentioned the investigation of Goodwin Procter into MIT’s ties to Epstein, saying the law firm “is fully engaged in its fact-finding now.”

“It’s now clear to me that the culture that made possible the mistakes around Jeffrey Epstein has prevailed for much too long at MIT,” he said. “We need to stop looking away from bad behavior and start taking the time to see what it costs us as a community. This moment of crisis must be the moment of reckoning – and a turn towards real accountability.”

