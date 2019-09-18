A former nurse in the hospice unit at the Bedford VA hospital is facing federal charges alleging she took morphine for personal use that had been intended for veterans under her care, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office identified the suspect as Kathleen Noftle, 55, of Tewksbury. She was arrested Tuesday night and made her initial appearance in US District Court in Boston Wednesday afternoon in handcuffs. Prosecutors did not ask for any cash bail and she was released on personal recognizance after pleas of not guilty were entered on her behalf. Noftle did not speak during the brief proceeding. She is charged in a criminal complaint with obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and tampering with a consumer product, Lelling’s office said.

Boston

Police wellness program gets $500k

Two organizations donated a total of $500,000 this week for Boston police to help create a health and wellness team after several officers died of illness or suicide in 2018, officials said. The City of Boston Credit Union and the Boston Police Runners Club gave the money to fund department’s new health and wellness team, according to a joint statement Tuesday from the credit union, the runners club, police unions, and Commissioner William Gross. “This funding will help continue our work to create a healthier environment and wellness opportunities for the men and women of the department who are committed to serving our community every day,” said Boston police Sergeant Detective Cecil Jones, the director of the credit union, and president of the runners club. The team was created after several officers died in 2018 of heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and suicide, according to the statement.

Farmington, Maine

Investigation into deadly blast continues

The investigation into the explosion that killed Fire Captain Michael Bell and injured seven others continued Wednesday, as officials try to determine the cause of the explosion. Bell and fellow firefighters arrived at the administrative building of LEAP Inc. Monday morning to investigate an odor of gas, when the building was leveled by an explosion. Maine State Fire Marshall Joseph E. Thomas said investigators from his office, state agencies, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the site Wednesday. Thomas said he does not know when a conclusion will be reached on the cause of the explosion. “We could have a break instantaneously or it could continue,” he said. Among the injured firefighters were Bell’s brother, fire Chief Terry Bell, 62. Also severely injured was LEAP employee Larry Lord, whom authorities credit with evacuating employees before the explosion. He remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

